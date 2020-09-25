Centre unveils train design for high-speed RRTS corridor

Ghaziabad: The first look of regional rapid transit system (RRTS) trains, which will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, was unveiled Friday by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The officials of the NCR Transport Corporation, the agency developing the RRTS, said the prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022.

The first 82-kilometres stretch of RRTS, pegged at ₹30,274 crore, is under construction and a priority stretch of 17km is coming up in Ghaziabad, between Sahibabad and Duhai. The priority section of the corridor is targeted to be commissioned in 2023, while the entire corridor will be commissioned in 2025. RRTS is proposed to run high speed trains which will have a design speed of 180kmph, but the operation speed will be kept at 160kmph.

“The rolling stock of India’s first RRTS has been designed with a vision to fulfil the aspirations of new India. The rolling stock will be energy-efficient, with about 30% regeneration during braking. NCRTC has awarded the rolling stock work with an integrated, long-term comprehensive maintenance by the manufacturer, thus leveraging the benefits of life cycle costing,” said Vinay Kumar Singh, managing director of NCRTC.

The entire rolling stock for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli plant in Gujarat under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

For RRTS, NCRTC has proposed 30 trains of six coaches each, which will operate on the main RRTS track of 82kms. The corporation has also proposed 10 trains with three coaches each, which will serve as a local transit module in Meerut.

Officials added that the state-of-the-art rolling stock will be the first of its kind in the country, and will have a radiating stainless steel outer body with an aerodynamic design.

“The RRTS rolling stock will have lighting and temperature control systems to enhance passenger experience and reduce energy consumption. This is developed on the line of Lotus Temple in Delhi, which has a design flow of natural sources of light and air circulation,” said Sudhir Sharma, chief public relations officer of NCRTC.

Another energy saving feature will be that all doors of the trains will not open simultaneously.

“There will be a push button inside and outside with the help of which passengers can open the doors. Otherwise, opening of all doors together leads to loss of air conditioning,” Sharma said.

The trains will be lightweight and fully air-conditioned. Each car will have six automatic plug-in type wide doors, three on each side (the business class will have four such doors, two on each side).

The RRTS trains will have transverse 2x2 seating with adequate legroom, optimised aisle width with grab handles and grab poles, for a comfortable journey for standing passengers, overhead luggage rack, mobile/laptop charging sockets and on-board Wi-Fi among other commuter-centric features.

Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, MoHUA said, “It is a matter of great pride that these high-speed, high-frequency commuter trains for RRTS are being manufactured entirely under the government’s ‘Make in India’ policy. The environment friendly, energy efficient trains will improve the quality of life in and around the national capital region by accelerating economic growth, creating economic opportunities and at the same time reducing air pollution, carbon footprint, congestion, and accidents.”

The 82km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is one of the three prioritised RRTS corridors being implemented in phase-1. This is the first RRTS corridor in the country and will overall have 24 stations, including 21 in Uttar Pradesh.

The other two Phase-I corridors are Delhi-Gurugram-SNB and Delhi-Panipat. Officials said pre-construction activities are in full swing for Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor and its detailed project report (DPR) is under active consideration of the Centre for sanction. They added that DPR of the Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridor is also under active consideration of the respective state governments for approval.