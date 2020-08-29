CGC Jhanjeri launches scholarships worth ₹2 crores to support needy students

Sections
The scholarships will be given at the time of taking admissions in various courses being offered in CGC Jhanjeri for the session 2020 – 21

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The management of Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri (CGC) has come out with a novel scheme of helping the needy and meritorious students to pursue various courses offered by the college. Scholarships worth ₹2 crores will be given to the children of Covid-19 warriors and defence personnel, meritorious students, family members of CGC staff among other categories.

The scholarships will be given at the time of taking admissions in various courses being offered in CGC Jhanjeri for the session 2020 – 21. These courses include BTech (mechanical, civil, CSE, ECE), MBA, BBA, BCA, BCom. (Hons), MCom., BSc (fashion designing), BSc (Hons) agriculture, BSc (computer science), BSc (Hons) nutrition and dietetics.

Speaking about the scheme, Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, president of CGC said the aim is to help Covid-19 warriors, meritorious students, children of defence personnel, exceptional sportspersons, only girl child, differently-abled students, sibling concessions, and others.

