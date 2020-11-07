Sections
Chahal elected president of Mohali Bar, Kadian clinches chair in Panchkula

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:40 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Mohali

Manpreet Singh Chahal was elected the president of the Mohali District Bar Association (DBA) for the second time in a row through the elections held on Friday.

Manpreet Singh Chahal

As many as 391 votes were polled, out of which Chahal got 182 votes, while his rivals Parminder Singh Toor and Anil Kaushik got 105 and 104 votes, respectively. The body has been elected for the period of one year.

The other representatives who won the election include Kanwar Zorawar Singh as secretary, Neeru Thareja as joint secretary, Kuldeep Singh Rathore as vice-president and Gagandeep Singh Thind as cashier.

Securing 272 votes, Satish Kadian won the position of president of the Panchkula District Bar Association.



Satish Kadian

Kadian defeated his rival advocate Sameer Sethi by 965 votes. Sethi had got 171 votes. With 303 votes, Sunil Kundu won the post of vice-president against Rohit Anand, who got 147 votes. Saurabh Sharma won the post of secretary with 250 votes against Ketan Khurana, who secured 202 votes.

The post of treasurer went to Mohit Sharma (266 votes), who beat Ashok Sharma (180 votes). “The voting took place from 9am to 4.30pm and 90% eligible members cast their votes. All Covid-19 norms were followed and counting was videographed,” said chief returning officer Dinesh Jangra.

Iqbal Singh is new Ambala Bar president

Iqbal Singh was elected unopposed as the president of the Ambala District Bar Association. As many as 744 out of the 983 eligible members voted in the elections. The association has 1,550 members.

Iqbal Singh

The elections were held only for the post of vice-president and secretary, as all the other candidates were elected unopposed for their posts. As per the tally, Manpreet Singh was elected the new vice-president, beating the only other candidate, Parvesh Goel by 229 votes.

Vivek Maharishi became the secretary with a margin of 102 votes. Total four candidates were contesting for the post of secretary and Sanjeev Kumar stood second. “As many as 13 and four votes were discarded as invalid for the vice-president and secretary, respectively. The polling was conducted peacefully,” said outgoing president Rohit Jain, who monitored the elections.

