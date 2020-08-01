Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chander Trikha appointed director of Haryana Sahitya Akademi

Chander Trikha appointed director of Haryana Sahitya Akademi

His first task will be to give annual literary awards to writers of Haryana as these have not been given for four years

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 16:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Veteran author and multi-lingual expert Chander Trikha, 76, has been appointed director of the Haryana Sahitya Akademi for the second time. (HT Photo)

Panchkula: Veteran author and multi-lingual expert Chander Trikha, 76, has been appointed director of the Haryana Sahitya Akademi for the second time.

He will continue to hold additional charge of the Haryana Urdu Akademi.

Trikha had held the charge of the director of the Haryana Sahitya Akademi from 2000-05, too.

He is the founder director of the Haryana Sanskrit Akademi.



He said that his first task with the Sahitya Akademi would be to give annual literary awards to writers of Haryana as these have not been given for four years.

Essentially a poet, Trikha has penned 30 books of poetry and prose.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally now 2,574
Aug 01, 2020 17:19 IST
Tabu and Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam completes 5 years
Aug 01, 2020 17:18 IST
Govt to bring helmets under mandatory BIS regime
Aug 01, 2020 17:10 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty ‘under watch’ of Bihar police
Aug 01, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.