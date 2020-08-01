Chander Trikha appointed director of Haryana Sahitya Akademi

Veteran author and multi-lingual expert Chander Trikha, 76, has been appointed director of the Haryana Sahitya Akademi for the second time. (HT Photo)

Panchkula: Veteran author and multi-lingual expert Chander Trikha, 76, has been appointed director of the Haryana Sahitya Akademi for the second time.

He will continue to hold additional charge of the Haryana Urdu Akademi.

Trikha had held the charge of the director of the Haryana Sahitya Akademi from 2000-05, too.

He is the founder director of the Haryana Sanskrit Akademi.

He said that his first task with the Sahitya Akademi would be to give annual literary awards to writers of Haryana as these have not been given for four years.

Essentially a poet, Trikha has penned 30 books of poetry and prose.