Chandigarh children’s rights body celebrates Teej at Snehalya

Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) celebrated the festival of Teej at Snehalaya in Maloya on Thursday. A plantation drive was conducted.

The organic vegetables grown in the kitchen garden were appreciated by guests. CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur spoke about the importance of plants for mental and overall health of students.

She said the kitchen garden has been beneficial as it is providing them unadulterated nutrition through organic food. She also asked students of Snehalaya to inculcate the habit of gardening in their daily routine as a stress buster.

A scholarship scheme for students clearing Class 12 was also announced by CCPCR .

The child’s rights body will provide scholarships to such students until they get a job. Ten students of Snehalaya who have been helping maintain the kitchen garden were awarded prizes and designated as nature lovers.

CCPCR secretary Navjot Kaur asked students to study diligently and keep dreaming big. She appreciated the work done by students in taking care of the already planted trees and said that the commission will provide full support to the students to explore their talents and hobbies.