Chandigarh College of Engineering hosts engineering e-conference

More than 500 participants including researchers, students, research scholars, academic scientists and faculty members from around 12 countries attended the virtual seminar.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 01:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The mechanical and the electronics and communication department of the Chandigarh Engineering College of the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, jointly organised a two-day e-conference on ‘Contemporary advances in mechanical engineering and innovations in communication computing and sciences’.

More than 500 participants including researchers, students, research scholars, academic scientists and faculty members from around 12 countries attended the virtual seminar.

Elangovan Rajagopalan, KCT College, Chennai and former scientist, ISRO, was the guest of honour. The keynote speakers included Joan Lu of University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom, Minvydas Ragulskis of Kaunas University of Technology, Lithuania, Dr Ashwani Kumar of Monmouth College, Illinois, USA, and Dr Haris Rudianto, head of Advanced Materials Laboratory, Gunadarma University, Indonesia.

A total of 269 research papers (167 from electronics and communication engineering and 102 from mechanical engineering) were received from researchers and scholars from across the country out of which 141 will be published in journals.



