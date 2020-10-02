Chandigarh crosses 12k-mark, toll reaches 164

With 119 fresh cases, Chandigarh crossed the 12,000 mark of Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Meanwhile, two people lost their lives, taking the total death toll in the city to 164.

In the last 24 hours, 196 patients were discharged, including those in home isolation, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,009.

The last 1,000 cases were reported in just six days. After the first case in the city was reported on March 18, it took 197 days to cross the 12,000 mark. The number of active cases, however, continues to steadily decline with numbers reaching 1,884 (from 1,963 on September 30) on Thursday evening.

Among the new positive cases, 73 are males and 46 are females.

The deaths reported from Government Medical College and Hospital on Thursday include a 75-year-old man of Sector 47, who had coronary artery disease and hypertension; and a 45-year-old man of Maloya, who had pulmonary tuberculosis.

Virus claims 3 more lives in Mohali

Three more persons lost their lives to Covid-19 in Mohali district on Thursday, taking the death toll to 197. The district also logged 148 fresh cases, pushing the patients’ tally to 10,535.

Those who died on Thursday included a 58-year-old man from Kumbra, who was already suffering from cirrhosis and was admitted to a Sohana hospital; a 67-year-old man from Dera Bassi, who had diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to Healing Touch hospital in Ambala; and a 65-year-old man from Kambala, who was suffering from a heart disease and was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh’s Sector 32.

Of the 148 fresh infections, 135 were reported from Mohali (urban), three from Kharar, two from Dera Bassi, as many from Lalru and six from Kurali.

On Thursday, 155 people also recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active cases to 1,714. Now, the total number of recoveries in the district stands at 8,624.

5 children aged less than 10 test positive in P’kula

Even though no deaths were reported in Panchkula district for the second consecutive day, 82 fresh cases of Covid-19 came to the fore, taking the total tally to across the 6,000 mark.

The new cases include five children aged less than 10 years—a 6-year-old girl from Alipur; another 6-year-old from Sector 15; a 7-year-old boy from Sector 12; and two 9-year-olds, including a girl from Fatehpur and a boy from Pinjore.

Out of 6,074 total cases, 5,223 have been cured and 765 are active. The death count has reached 86, and 67,000 tests have been conducted so far.