Chandigarh hits a new high with 449 fresh Covid cases

Students being thermally scanned at a centre for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/H)

Witnessing a huge surge in Covid-19 infections, Chandigarh on Sunday recorded 449 new cases besides a death.

The Union Territory’s previous steepest single-day spike was on September 8, when 377 people had tested positive. In just 13 days this month, Chandigarh has recorded 3,645 cases, which is 45% of the total infections that have surfaced since the first on March 18.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh cases also went past 800 for the first time in the tricity.

The total stood at 865, with 296 cases surfacing in Mohali and 120 in Panchkula.

In Chandigarh, the infection tally is inching towards 8,000, as 7,991 people have tested positive so far. As many as 2,728 cases remain active, while 5,170 patients have been discharged.

With a 56-year-old man from Sector 47, who also suffered from diabetes, succumbing at the civil hospital in Sector 48, the UT’s death toll has reached 90.

Mohali district on Sunday recorded six more deaths, including of a seven-year-old girl from Phase 11 who was also suffering from liver disease, taking the Covid-19 toll to 134. Also, 296 fresh cases surfaced while 178 patients were discharged.

The other patients who succumbed included two senior citizens with comorbidities: Mundi Kharar woman, aged 75, and Zirakpur man, aged 79. A 40-year-old man from Dhakoli and 39-year-old woman from Zirakpur were also among the casualties.

The fresh cases have taken the total count to 6,663, of which 2,227 remain active while 4,302 have recovered. Mohali city reported 107 new infections, followed by Dhakoli (56), Gharuan (51) and Kharar (33).

In Panchkula, 120 people tested positive on Sunday, taking the count to 4,110.

There are 1,331 active cases in the district while 2,738 people have been discharged and 41 have died so far.