Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Chandigarh-Kharar flyover: Sunny Enclave underpass to be opened on December 25

Chandigarh-Kharar flyover: Sunny Enclave underpass to be opened on December 25

The Rupnagar link will be opened by January 15, says SDM

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After opening the Ludhiana link of the Chandigarh-Kharar flyover project at Desumajra, the Mohali administration is set to open the underpass at Sunny Enclave on December 25. It will enable those travelling towards Ludhiana from Chandigarh to use the flyover.

“The entire flyover to Ludhiana side will be opened from December 25, which was earlier scheduled for December 31,” said Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Jain. “The Rupnagar link will be opened by January 15.”

The 1-km Balongi stretch (called the Balongi flyover) was the first to be opened in October. With two links of the flyover now open, the project is 96% complete.

The ₹368-crore project, being executed by Larsen & Toubro, was initiated in November 2015 and has missed six deadlines, after initially slated to be completed in three years by December 2018.

It entails widening of the road between Balongi and Kharar T-point and construction of two flyovers and three minor bridges. The total length of the flyovers (divided into three parts) is around 10km.

The national highway where the flyover is located connects Chandigarh to parts of Punjab, besides Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. This leaves Kharar as a major bottleneck, as about 50,000 vehicles cross the stretch daily.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Seeking OTS policy, traders stage protest against state government in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
Exit deals don’t negate right to compensation: SC order
by Utkarsh Anand
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
by Dhrubo Jyoti and Rohit K Singh
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
by Anonna Dutt
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.