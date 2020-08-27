Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked as rains trigger landslides in Himachal

The rains also led to flashfloods in Nihargadu village of Gadsa valley in Kullu district, causing damage to a temple of a local deity. (HT Photo)

The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked for traffic due to landslides near the Aut tunnel as heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

“Two machineries have been deployed to clear the road. However, debris is continuously falling on the road, leading to delay in road clearance,” Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said.

The rains also led to flashfloods in Nihargadu village of Gadsa valley in Kullu district, causing damage to a temple of a local deity, he said.

The SP said a cloudburst also triggered flashfloods in Palgi nullah in Bhalan panchayat and Pagal nullah in the district, blocking the Sainj-Larji road.

The district administration has advised people to stay alert as heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in the state.

More than 100 roads throughout the state have been blocked and many water supply schemes have been damaged due to heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

Snowfall in higher reaches

Higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti district, including Keylong and Rohtang Pass in Kullu district witnessed light snowfall on Thursday.

Heavy rains also lashed isolated places in Kangra district, Una and Mandi district while light to moderate rains occurred at many parts of the state.

Yellow weather warning has been issued for middle and lower hills of the state for August 28.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till September 2. Monsoon was active on Thursday and minimum temperatures dropped by one to two degrees while maximum temperatures were normal.

Nurpur in Kangra district recorded 133mm rain which was the highest in the state followed by Bangana in Una district which received 110mm rain.

Baijnath witnessed 95mm rain, Kangra received 88mm, Mandi received 77mm, Dharamshala 75.2 mm, Palampur 73mm, Jogindernagar 66mm, Nadaun 57mm, 52mm each in Dalhousie and Sujanpur Tira, 30mm in Kumarsain, district Shimla, 25 mm in Manali, Hamirpur 23mm, Bilaspur 14.5mm, 10mm in Keylong and 9.5mm in Shimla.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 26.3°C, while Kufri recorded 20.6°C. Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 25.8°C, 26.6°C. and 17.4°C maximum temperature respectively. Solan recorded 30°C, Bilaspur 31.5°C, Hamirpur 31.2°C, Nahan 29.3°C, Una 34.7°C, and Kalpa, 24.6°C maximum temperature.

Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district was the hottest in the state at 36°C while Keylong was the coldest at 11.3°C.