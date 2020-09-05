Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslides in Mandi district

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslides in Mandi district

With boulders falling on the highway, traffic from Mandi to Kullu has been diverted via Bajaura road

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 15:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

People watching the landslide on the Mandi-Kullu highway on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked due to landslides in Mandi district on Saturday.

Boulders started rolling on to the road near Duwara in Mandi district early on Saturday. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Police teams were at the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

Boulders started falling on the road again around 8.30am, blocking the highway.



Superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said that traffic from Mandi to Kullu has been diverted to Bajaura road. “Boulders are continuously falling on the road. Clearance will be started once the landslide stops,” she said, advising commuters to be alert while taking the highway.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Sep 05, 2020 15:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Sep 05, 2020 16:09 IST
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Sep 05, 2020 15:07 IST
‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
Sep 05, 2020 15:11 IST

latest news

Things people want their favourite characters to teach them
Sep 05, 2020 16:19 IST
Offerings at Himachal’s temples dipped 90%
Sep 05, 2020 16:08 IST
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 declared at orissaresults.nic.in
Sep 05, 2020 16:07 IST
Bihar’s 3000 migrant workers employed to protect state’s green dream
Sep 05, 2020 16:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.