Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslides in Mandi district

People watching the landslide on the Mandi-Kullu highway on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked due to landslides in Mandi district on Saturday.

Boulders started rolling on to the road near Duwara in Mandi district early on Saturday. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Police teams were at the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

Boulders started falling on the road again around 8.30am, blocking the highway.

Superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said that traffic from Mandi to Kullu has been diverted to Bajaura road. “Boulders are continuously falling on the road. Clearance will be started once the landslide stops,” she said, advising commuters to be alert while taking the highway.