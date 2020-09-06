Sections
Chandigarh-Manali highway remains blocked for second day

Chandigarh-Manali highway remains blocked for second day

Although machinery has been deployed and the district administration and police are trying to clear the road, boulders are falling on the road frequently, which is disrupting the clearance works on the stretch.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 20:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Orchardists of Kullu district are also facing huge difficulty in transportation as the highway continues to be blocked. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Chandigarh-Manali national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day as a massive landslide had blocked the road on Saturday causing major inconvenience to the commuters.

Although machinery has been deployed and the district administration and police are trying to clear the road, boulders are falling on the road frequently, which is disrupting the clearance works on the stretch, said Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri.

The road will be cleared for traffic soon, the SP added.

The police and district administration have advised the commuters to be careful while travelling through the road. The district administration has diverted the traffic towards Bajaura road.



Orchardists of Kullu district are also facing huge difficulty in transportation as the highway continues to be blocked.

Boulders had started rolling on to the road near Duwara in Mandi district early on Saturday. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

