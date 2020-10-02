Sections
Chandigarh: Mercury drops below 20°C for first time since May

It was recorded at 19.4°C in the early hours of Friday, and is likely to drop further by a notch or two in the coming days

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:27 IST

By Rajanbir Singh,

Minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped below 20°C for the first time since the beginning of May, days after monsoon withdrawal was announced.

It was recorded at 19.4°C in the early hours of Friday, and is likely to drop further by a notch or two in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Now that nights are clear, heat can escape more freely, which is why nights are likely to get cooler. Also, dry weather is likely in the coming days,” said an IMD scientist. Meanwhile, maximum temperature is likely to remain around 35°C.

Earliest monsoon withdrawal in five years

The city this year witnessed the driest September in 50 years, which was followed by the earliest monsoon withdrawal in five years. The withdrawal was called on September 30. Last year, it was on October 9, while in 2015, it was on September 29.

With 920.3mm rain, monsoon this year was 9% surplus, with maximum rain recorded in August (441.3mm), followed by July (302.6mm) and June (170.3mm).

IMD director Surender Paul said that since September remained so dry (6.1mm rain), the withdrawal was called early. He said it took some time for anticyclonic system of winds to form over the region, otherwise it could have been declared even earlier.

