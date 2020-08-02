Chandigarh, Mohali report 3 deaths, as tricity sees steepest surge of 134 cases

While two deaths were reported from Mohali, one was from Chandigarh, a day after the tricity added four fatalities to its tally. Now, the toll stands at 38 and case fatality rate at 1.4%.

Three people lost battle against Covid-19 on Sunday, as the tricity also recorded its highest single-day spike of 134 cases.

The previous steepest spike was 117, reported on July 29.

The three cities also touched yet another grim milestones, with the tally crossing 1,100, 900 and 600 in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, respectively, and the 2,700 mark across the tricity.

While two deaths were reported from Mohali, one was from Chandigarh, a day after the tricity added four fatalities to its tally. Now, the toll stands at 38 and case fatality rate at 1.4%.

The number of deaths has risen to 19 in Chandigarh, highest in the tricity. This excludes a 62-year-old man who committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on Sunday, days after testing positive.

The man who died of Covid-19 has been identified as a 63-year-old resident of Bapu Dham Colony. He succumbed at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), on Saturday night.

“He was a case of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) along with coronary artery disease,” stated the health department release. “He was admitted to the SARI ward on July 31, where he was sampled for Covid-19 and tested positive on August 1.” His nine immediate family members and four other family contacts have been sampled. Their reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, 38 fresh cases were reported in the city, taking the tally to 1,117. Of these, 399 remain active, with 698 being cured so far.

Among those tested positive, six are above the age of 60. Maximum number of infections have been reported from Burail (5), followed by Manimajra (4). Other cases are spread across Sectors 14, 15, 22, 25, 26, 38, 42, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50 and 52, besides Dhanas, Ram Darbar and Khuda Ali Sher.

BIGGEST SPIKE IN MOHALI

In the biggest surge in Covid-19 cases to date, Mohali district on Sunday recorded 45 fresh infections while two more people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 17.

Those who died include a 62-year-old man from Kurali, who was undergoing treatment at GMCH, and a 63-year-old man from Singhpura village near Kurali, who breathed his last at the PGIMER.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said: “Both men were suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. They have been cremated according to the Covid-19 protocol.”

The number of cases in the district has risen to 939, of which 389 are active. Of 533 patient recovered so far, five were discharged on Sunday.

As many as 600 cases have been reported in the past four weeks. The fresh ones are spread across the district, with 16 surfacing in Mohali, nine in Kurali, eight in Kharar, five in Zirakpur and the remaining in Nayagaon, Dera Bassi, Banur and Jhanjeri.

Dr Singh said most of the patients are either contacts of positive patients or have travel history.

“Most of them are asymptomatic and responding well to the treatment,” he said, adding that samples of their family members are being collected.

51 TEST POSITIVE IN PANCHKULA

With 51 fresh infections, the tally climbed to 650 in Panchkula district on Sunday.

Within three days, the district has recorded more than 100 cases.

As many as 23 of the new cases have been reported from Ramgarh. It is followed by six from Pinjore, four each from Kalka and Sector 20, three from Marranwala village and two from Sector 15. A case each has also surfaced in Sectors 4, 7, 9, 12, 15, 16, 25 and 27.

Currently, there are 345 active cases in the district, as 303 people have been cured while two have succumbed to the disease.