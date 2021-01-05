Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Chandigarh-Patna flight to resume on January 15

Chandigarh-Patna flight to resume on January 15

Just days after the flight made its maiden journey on March 5 last year, it was discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After a gap of nearly 10 months, Indigo Airlines is set to resume the direct flight to Patna from Chandigarh on January 15. To be operated six days a week, it will once again give direct connectivity to those visiting Takht Sri Patna Sahib, a gurdwara that commemorates the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Just days after the flight made its maiden journey on March 5 last year, it was discontinued, following the closure of air connectivity due to Covid-19 pandemic.

An airline spokesperson said it has already started online bookings. One-way travel will cost around ₹4,105 per person, subject to flexi-fare policy.

The flight will depart from Chandigarh at 11:45am and will cover the distance in approximately two hours to reach Patna at 1:35pm. It will take off on its return journey at 6:10pm and land in Chandigarh at 8:15pm.

At present, 33 flights are arriving and departing from Chandigarh on six days a week from Monday to Saturday and only 16 flights are operating on Sunday. Domestic destinations covered are Goa, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Srinagar, Leh, Dharamshala, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Weekly international flights to Dubai and Sharjah are also operating.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
by Abraham Thomas

latest news

Mumbai man kills self after shooting friend
by Manish K Pathak
State forms special cell to encourage women entrepreneurs in Maharashtra
by HT Correspondent
Woman killed, 2 others hurt as trailer hits auto on old Mumbai-Pune highway
by Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
SC will take up an open letter on farmers as PIL
by Abraham Thomas
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.