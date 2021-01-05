Chandigarh-Patna flight to resume on January 15

After a gap of nearly 10 months, Indigo Airlines is set to resume the direct flight to Patna from Chandigarh on January 15. To be operated six days a week, it will once again give direct connectivity to those visiting Takht Sri Patna Sahib, a gurdwara that commemorates the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Just days after the flight made its maiden journey on March 5 last year, it was discontinued, following the closure of air connectivity due to Covid-19 pandemic.

An airline spokesperson said it has already started online bookings. One-way travel will cost around ₹4,105 per person, subject to flexi-fare policy.

The flight will depart from Chandigarh at 11:45am and will cover the distance in approximately two hours to reach Patna at 1:35pm. It will take off on its return journey at 6:10pm and land in Chandigarh at 8:15pm.

At present, 33 flights are arriving and departing from Chandigarh on six days a week from Monday to Saturday and only 16 flights are operating on Sunday. Domestic destinations covered are Goa, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Srinagar, Leh, Dharamshala, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Weekly international flights to Dubai and Sharjah are also operating.