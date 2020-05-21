Chandigarh’s corona count climbs to 216 with 11 new cases from containment zone

Chandigarh: The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday morning, taking the total tally of coronavirus patients to 216.

All cases that surfaced on Thursday are from the congested Bapu Dham containment zone in Sector 26.

An official spokesperson said that of the 11 positive cases, nine are members of two households on different floors of one building, while two are from another house. This takes the infection count of the colony to 145.

Meanwhile, the contacts of another patient from Dhanas, who had tested positive on May 19 after his return from Delhi, has tested negative.

139 HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

On Wednesday, 48 Covid-19 patients were discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), taking the number of recoveries in Chandigarh to 139.

With the new cases reported from Bapu Dham, the number of active cases has risen to 75.

Three Covid-19 patients have died in the city so far.

Bapu Dham colony remains a hotspot in the city with the UT administrator pitching in for extensive screening and testing to contain the situation in the congested colony.