Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Madhav Kaushik appointed Press Council of India member

Chandigarh’s Madhav Kaushik appointed Press Council of India member

Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi president Kaushik has authored books of poetry and prose

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Madhav Kaushik has been appointed member of the Press Council of India for his expertise in literature and culture. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh: Chandigarh poet and prose writer Madhav Kaushik, 66, has been appointed member of the Press Council of India by the president of the National Sahitya Akademi for his expertise in literature and culture.

Kaushik is the president of the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi and vice-president of the National Sahitya Akademi. He has authored 40 books of poetry and prose.

