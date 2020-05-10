Chandigarh’s new negative: One death, 21 positive 

Security personnel at one of the entry points of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, Chandigarh. (keshav Singh/HT)

A 62-year-old man of Bapu Dham Colony tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously on Saturday even as 21 infections were reported from the colony in a day, making it the steepest single-day spike. This is the third death linked to Covid-19 in Chandigarh.

The person had a history of cardiac disease and was suffering from diarrhoea following which he was admitted to GMCH-32 on May 7 and died on Friday.

Bapu Dham Colony along has added 107 patients to the Chandigarh tally of 170.

Earlier, it was on May 1 that Chandigarh had witnessed 14 cases in a day.

Now, the count of Covid-19 positive cases in tricity is 288, including six deaths. Chandigarh takes the lead with 170 cases (3 deaths), followed by Mohali with 98 cases (3 deaths) and Panchkula with 20 cases (no death).

FROM 1 TO 107 IN 16 DAYS

Since April 24, 106 corona positive cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony in Chandigarh. The first case was of a 30-year-old operating theatre (OT) attendant from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Among the containment zones of Chandigarh, the colony contributes the highest (106) cases, followed by Sector 30-B, from where 21 infections have been reported.

Worrisome is the fact that though declared a containment zone, the virus has spread to Phase-2 of the colony and other sectors as well.

Health officials found Bapu Dham Colony link to the infection of a Sector 27 resident. Also, in Saturday’s official statement, though the source of infection of 35-year-old corona positive man who died on Friday is not specified, but it is mentioned that he used to visit Bapu Dham Colony.

Of the 21 patients detected in the colony on Saturday, six are children below seven years of age, including a 4-month-old.

“How can we say why the infection is not stopping from spreading? No one has the answer. We are trying our best,” health secretary, Chandigarh, Arun Kumar Gupta said.

“We have sealed the perimeters of the colony; made 10-12 zones within the perimeter and not letting people to cross the zone. But we cannot deploy manpower outside every house

and isolate every individual.

People should understand and stop visiting neighbours. We advise people to maintain distance even with family members,” he said.