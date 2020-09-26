Chandigarh surpasses 11,000 mark, Mohali logs six Covid deaths

A doctor collecting a sample for Rapid Antigen Test in a special testing camp organised for media personnel by the Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

City’s Covid-19 tally breached the 11,000 mark on Friday with 244 residents testing positive for the virus.

However, rising steadily since the advent of September, the Covid cases are showing a slight decline. While it took just three days for the tally to jump from 9,000 to 10,000 on September 20, the cases reached 11,212 on Friday after five days.

Earlier, even the spike from 8,000 to 9,000 cases was recorded on September 17 within three days.

In more good news, as many as 1,539 patients were discharged from hospitals, Covid care centres and home isolation over the past five days, taking the total recoveries to 8,342.

This brought the number of active cases down – from the record 3,171 on September 16 to 2,390 on Friday.

Since the first case was reported on March 18, September accounts for 59% (6,662) of the total cases and 61% (89) of the fatalities reported in the past six months.

55-year-old woman is UT’s 145th fatality

A 55-year-old woman from Sector 56 became Chandigarh’s 145th fatality on Friday.

According to health officials, she was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, and died at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Among the 244 new infections reported on Friday, 141 were males and 103 females. The maximum cases (24) surfaced in Manimajra.

Mohali’s toll reaches 179; 237 test positive

As many as six Mohali residents died from Covid-19 on Friday as 237 new cases surfaced, taking the district’s tally to 9,368.

The virus has so far claimed 179 lives in the district. Friday also saw 326 patients being discharged, bringing down the active cases to 2,603. A total of 6,586 people have recovered so far.

Among the deceased is a Lalru woman, aged 70, who died at GMCH, Patiala, and a Banur man, aged 50, who died at PGIMER, Chandigarh. The latter also suffered from heart disease.

A 65-year-old woman from Issapur, suffering from diabetes, died at Indus Hospital, Mohali, while a 57-year-old man from Mubarikpur died at PGIMER. A 61-year-old hypertensive woman from Kharar and a 59-year-man from Nayagaon also died at PGIMER. The man was suffering from liver disease as well.

The positive cases include 77 from Mohali urban, followed by 46 from Kharar, Gharuan 40, Dhakoli 37, Dera Bassi 19, Kurali 6, Lalru 5, Banur 4, while Boothgarh reported three cases.

Panchkula records one fatality, 121 new cases

Panchkula confirmed its 77th fatality and 121 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The district now has 5,550 cases, of which 1,196 are active and 4,277 have been discharged.

Health officials said the deceased, a 49-year-old man from Bir Ghaggar, also had diabetes and hypertension. Among the 121 new cases reported, 88 were from Panchkula city, while the remaining were from Rajiv Colony, Pinjore, Mansa Devi Complex, Marranwala, Kharak Mangoli, Karanpur, Kalka and Bir Ghaggar.