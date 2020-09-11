Chandigarh tricity area logs over 700 cases for third day in a row

RELOCATED: After the UT administration ordered private labs to shift their testing booths away from the Sector 11 market by Thursday, one of the labs moved its kiosk to Leisure Valley in Sector 10, Chandigarh. Traders had cited fear of spread of infection in the market because of the testing centres. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the tricity crossed the 700 mark for the third consecutive day, with 732 people testing positive on Thursday.

As many as four people also succumbed to the virus – three in Chandigarh and one in Mohali.

Among the fresh infections, Chandigarh led with 283 cases, followed by Mohali with 275 and Panchkula with 174.

The tricity patient tally was 782 on Wednesday – the highest single-day surge so far, while 714 cases cropped up on Tuesday.

283 TEST POSITIVE, THREE DEAD IN UT

Chandigarh’s Covid count rose to 6,987 on Thursday with 283 residents testing positive.

The virus also claimed three lives, taking the toll to 80.

Of the total cases, 2,573 remain active, while 4,331 patients have been discharged.

Among the latest fatalities was a 46-year-old man from Manimajra. He was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, hypertension and acute kidney injury with sepsis, and died at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on Thursday.

A 66-year-old diabetic man from Sector 48 died at the same hospital on September 6.

The third deceased was a 59-year-old woman from Sector 22. She was suffering from pneumonia and died due to Type 4 respiratory failure at Grecian Hospital in Mohali on September 4.

As per health officials, reports of 153 samples are awaited.

MOHALI’S TOLL RISES TO 125, 275 NEW CASES CONFIRMED

A 64-year-old man became Mohali’s 125th Covid fatality, even as the district confirmed 275 fresh infections on Thursday.

Mohali’s tally now stands at 5,856. Thursday also saw 293 patients being discharged, bringing down the number of active patients to 2,135 and taking the total recoveries to 3,596.

According to health officials, the 64-year-old man, a resident of Phase-7 Industrial Area, was suffering from diabetes and kidney disease, and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Among the new cases, the maximum, at 92, were from Mohali city, 59 from Dhakoli, 43 from Gharuan, 40 from Kharar, 31 from Dera Bassi, nine from Boothgarh and one from Lalru.

174 NEW CASES IN PANCHKULA

Panchkula confirmed 174 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The district now has 3,632 confirmed cases, of which 1,187 are still active and 2,407 have recovered. As many as 38 people have succumbed to the virus in the district.

Most of the new cases on Thursday were reported from Pinjore, Sectors 8, 15 and 19.