Chandni Chowk to stay shut till May 31, says traders’ union

New Delhi: Delhi’s iconic Chandni Chowk market will stay shut till May 31, the traders union said on Saturday. This comes at a time when the Delhi government is exploring ways to reopen markets in the city that have stayed shut since March 25 in view of the national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Sanjay Bhargava, president Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal, said the decision was taken for the “greater good”. “Chandni Chowk is one of the busiest markets of the city. Social distancing in the market is almost impossible because of the paucity of space. So, we have decided to extend lockdown in the market till May 31 in view of high number of Covid cases being reported in Delhi. It is for the security and safety of traders, their staff and general public. By the end of May, the graph of Covid-19 is also expected to go down a bit,” Bhargava said.

The Mughal-era Chandni Chowk market is one of the biggest textile and cloth markets in the city. As per the traders’ association estimates around a lakh people visited the market every day between October 2019 and March 2020.

The third phase of the national lockdown will come to an end on May 17 and is expected to continue with more relaxations in movement of people and vehicles and opening of businesses. Though an official order to open markets in the city is yet to be issued, the Delhi government is believed to have recommended to the Centre that markets in the Capital may be allowed to open on alternate days from May 18.

Chandni Chowk falls in the central Delhi district, and it is located in close to many containment zones such as Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim ,Sadar Bazar, and Ballimaran. The central district has reported at least over 100 Covid positive cases so far.

Ram Mehrotra, a local businessman,said the market has become more crowded ever since Chandni Chowk redevelopment project began in December 2018. The redevelopment work was supposed to be completed in June 2019 but it’s deadline was extended to March 2020.

The main road between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid has been dug up under the redevelopment project, which aims to decongest the market and make it pedestrian friendly. “The situation turned worse last festival season with over a lakh people visiting the market per day. If the market is opened again then people will again start flocking to the market and social distancing norms will be hard to follow. So it’s good that if we keep it closed for 15 more days and open it when some concrete plan is in place,” Mehrotra said.

The market association has also requested the Central as well as the Delhi government to release SOPs (standard operating procedure) for all the markets across the city at least 10 days before lifting the lockdown. “The government should very clearly tell us about the ‘dos and don’t’ before opening of the markets. The ways to maintain social distancing and minimise crowding should also be specifically mentioned,” Bhargava said.

Meanwhile, different market associations across the city have started making their own SOPs in the hope that the government will allow opening of markets from May 18. Devraj Baweja, member Sadar Bazar Market Association, said: “We are yet to get any directive on reopening of markets but we are mulling over ways how to ensure social distancing. Not more than two people would be allowed in a shop simultaneously, thermal screening will be mandatory and we will make circles outside the shops at a distance of at least one metre so that crowding does not take place,” he said.

Ashwani Marwah, general secretary Traders Association Lajpat Nagar (TALN) reiterated the same and said that the market association would ensure that all visitors follow social distancing norms and their thermal screening is done before they enter the shops.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, welcomed the traders’ body’s decision and called it an example of community participation in combating a crisis.

“Opening of markets is necessary but maintaining social distancing and ensuring that virus does not spread is a responsibility which is to be shouldered collectively by the government and the community. Community participation through moves is very much required. Chandni Chowk is more crowded than any other market in the city so it’s fine to wait for some more time before opening it up,” Kishore said.