Changaliwala Dalit murder: Sangrur court dismisses bail plea of accused

The victim, identified as Jagmail Singh, 37, was allegedly tortured and forced to drink urine.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Sangrur

The case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and other sections of the IPC and SC/ST act at Lehra police station. (STOCK IMAGE)

The Sangrur court dismissed the bail plea of Yadwinder Singh alias Lucky, arrested in the murder case of a Dalit construction worker.

Police had also arrested three others, including Kamalpreet Singh alias Rinku, his father Amarjeet Singh, and Balwinder alias Binder, all from Changaliwala village, last year.

The case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and other sections of the IPC and SC/ST act at Lehra police station.



