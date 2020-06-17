Sections
Home / Cities / Change in colour of Lonar lake: Agharkar Research Institute to submit report in 7 to 8 days

Change in colour of Lonar lake: Agharkar Research Institute to submit report in 7 to 8 days

PUNE The city-based Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) which is working to assess the change in colour of 113-hectare Lonar lake in Buldhana, said it will take seven to eight days...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE The city-based Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) which is working to assess the change in colour of 113-hectare Lonar lake in Buldhana, said it will take seven to eight days to submit the report to the divisional bench.

The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, will also be submitting a report on the same.

Prashant K Dhakephalkar, director, Agharkar Research Institute, said, “Our team of experts have collected the samples of the pink water at Lonar lake. At present we are investigating the sample, it will take another seven to eight days for us to submit the report.”

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Monday passed a slew of directives to protect and preserve the 113-hectare Lonar Crater lake in Buldhana, after it turned pink, owing to a rise in the PH (acidity) and salinity levels of lake water.



During a special sitting on Monday, the HC directed four senior lawyers, including senior advocate CS Kaptan (counsel for petitioner Anand Parchure), state pollution control board’s standing counsel Ravi Sanyal and amicus curiae Ashutosh Dharmadhikari, to visit the crater and submit a status report.

“According to some experts, the change in the colour of the water is due to pollution and bacteria in the lake. We have approached Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, who have collected samples of the water and submit a report soon, said NN Khairnar, deputy conservator of forests, Lonar wildlife sanctuary, Akola.

