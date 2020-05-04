Chaos as containment order lifted from parts of Panchkula’s Sector 15

Violating social distancing, residents of Sector 15, Panchkula, queued up after a counter was set up to issue movement passes. (Sant Arora/HT)



Social distancing was tossed out in Panchkula’s Sector 15 on Monday, after several residents queued up at a tubewell near a local temple, the site designated for issuance of movement passes by the district administration for the sector.

As per information, the administration set up a help desk at the tubewell at 9.30 am for issuing of manual movement passes to Sector 15 residents. However, by 12.30 pm, a large number of residents had queued up for passes without a thought to social distancing. The official concerned had to cancel the process, and a police team was deployed to send the residents packing. Residents cited it as mismanagement on the part of administration for starting the process without proper planning.

Mamta Sharma, estate officer of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), appointed as the nodal officer for the sector, said, the administration had planned to issue movement passes to Sector 15 residents, as the sector was a containment zone. However, the huge crowd ended up violating social distancing, so the process was cancelled.”

The residents were then asked to apply for passes online.



Meanwhile, in the evening, deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja issued orders limiting the scope of Sector 15 containment zone after it was screened by the health department. The sector was made a containment zone after a 44-year-old woman from the locality had tested positive on April 14, followed by eight family members who were infected. They were all discharged recently.

“Only house number 1,686 to 2,333 in housing board colony, houses nearby from 500 to 527-P and 1080-P to 1090-P will remain a containment zone. Houses in the remaining part of Sector 15 will remain as a buffer zone,” the DC said.