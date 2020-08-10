Charge-sheet against 5 ex-revenue officials for fraudulent sale of temple land in Jammu

Sections
The accused officials disposed of 150 kanals of land belonging to the temple situated in villages Muthi and Paloura

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday produced a charge-sheet against five former revenue officials and two others for disposing of 150 kanals (7.58786 hectares) of land belonging to a temple in Jammu.

The accused have been identified as the then Muthi patwari Dalip Singh of Trikuta Nagar, the then Muthi tehsildar Manohar Singh of Talab Tillo, the then tehsildar Shanti Saroop of Peermitha, the then Jammu tehsildar Surinder Gupta, the then Muthi patwari Babu Ram, Mahant Bawa Ram Milan Dass of Ram Janki Temple in Udheywala and Damodar Dass of Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

The three revenue officials Shanti Saroop, Surinder Gupta, and Babu Ram are no more.

The case was registered on February 21, 2011.



During the investigation, it was established that Baba Ram Milan Dass (mahant), custodian of Thakur Dwara Shri Ram Janki Pracheen Mandir, Udheywala, Jammu, had no authority or competence to alienate or transfer or lease out the land belonging to the said temple but to take undue benefit to himself and wrongful loss to the temple, he hatched a criminal conspiracy with the accused revenue officials, said a spokesman.

The accused revenue officials issued the revenue extracts for the execution of the sale and lease deeds illegally and later entered and attested mutations of different pieces of land, he added.

This action on their part individually as well as collectively was found to be illegal and sheer abuse of their official positions and powers to confer an undue benefit to Mahant Bawa Ram Milan Dass and wrongful loss to the temple which fully constitutes the commission of criminal misconduct as defined under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused officials disposed of 150 kanals of land belonging to the temple situated in villages Muthi and Paloura, said the spokesman.

