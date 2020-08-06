Charging ₹8 for carry bag costs Zirakpur store ₹32,000

Ruling that traders did not have legal or moral right to charge extra for a carry bag, the District Consumer Disputes and Redressal Forum, Mohali, on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Zirakpur store.

The action came on the complaint of Karan Singla, a resident of Nirvana Society, Sector 49, Chandigarh, who besides the refund of Rs 8 charged for the carry bag, will also be paid Rs 2,000 as compensation by Brand Factory, Cosmo Plaza, Zirakpur.

Singla had informed the forum that he had bought a shirt from the store on February 10, 2019, and was charged Rs 8 extra for a carry bag. He claimed that the store had no right to charge for the carry bag, as it was difficult for him to carry the shirt without one.

Despite repeated notices, the opposite party (OP) did not respond and was proceeded against ex-parte.

“We feel that a carry bag is definitely a part and parcel of the sale by the OP that had no legal or moral right to charge Rs 8 extra for it. Such malpractice should be curbed with a strong hand. There is definitely unfair trade practice adopted by the OP,” stated forum president Sanjiv Dutt Sharma and member Natasha Chopra in their order.

“It is also possible that the OP continued this practice for years and collected a huge amount. In order to curb such malpractice, it is important to impose special cost on them, so that correct message should go in society and such traders think a thousand times before adopting this practice again,” the forum said.

The forum, thus, directed the store to deposit Rs 30,000 in its Legal Aid Account and pay Rs 2,000 as compensation to the complainant within 30 days, failing which the complainant will be entitled to interest at 12% per annum on the compensation amount.