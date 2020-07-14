Chartered flight brings back second group of 174 stranded Indians from UAE

Amritsar: As many as 174 Indians, who had been stranded in various parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because of the closure of companies where they were employed due to the coronavirus pandemic, were brought back by a chartered flight at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on Monday night.

The flight, which was organised by Indian businessman and philanthropist SP Singh Oberoi, departed from Ras al Khaimah in the UAE on Monday.

This was the second of the four chartered flights arranged by Oberoi to bring back the Indians from the UAE. On July 7, a chartered plane brought back 177 Indians to Chandigarh airport.

According to Oberoi, the third and fourth flights will land in Chandigarh and Amritsar on July 19 and 25, respectively.

He said, “Thousands of Indians still want to return. Many companies in the UAE have been closed due to the pandemic and the Indians who had been working with them have been left in the lurch. Some of them are not even able to arrange two square meals.”

Oberoi said few passengers had bought their tickets, but the tickets for most were purchased by his Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust. He said his trust will also pay for the passengers’ Covid-19 tests.

He announced that his trust will soon open skill development centres in all districts of the state with the motive of providing free training to those who are returning from the UAE.