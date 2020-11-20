Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Cities / Chattisgarh: Raipur CMO seeks permission to establish Covid-19 centres at city entrances

Chattisgarh: Raipur CMO seeks permission to establish Covid-19 centres at city entrances

The medical officer said the second wave of Covid-19 was being reported in other states and hence the tests at the entry points will help in containing the infections in Raipur

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 13:51 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

On Friday, 248 Covid-19 cases were reported in Raipur, taking its total count to 44,131. The city has so far reported 637 Covid-19 related deaths. (AFP)

Raipur’s chief medical officer has sent a proposal to the district collector seeking permission for establishing Covid-19 centres at the entry points to the city citing a surge in the infections.

A meeting was scheduled on Friday evening to discuss the proposal.

The medical officer said the second wave of Covid-19 was being reported in other states and hence the tests at the entry points will help in containing the infections in Raipur.

“Antigen tests should be done at the entry points and if anyone is found positive, he should be sent to a hospital or home isolation. If the person is from another district, he/she should be sent to their respective district,” the proposal said.



Also Read: Covid-19 patients may be most infectious during first week after symptom onset: Study

On Friday, 248 Covid-19 cases were reported in Raipur, taking its total count to 44,131. The city has so far reported 637 Covid-19 related deaths.

“In the last week, over 2,000 cases were reported since it is the festival season and people are coming from other states and districts,” said a health official. He added since October 23, the number of cases in Raipur is continuously increasing. “ Around 2000-2300 tests are conducted every day in Raipur.”

Chhattisgarh has so far reported 2,17,562 Covid-19 cases. It has 19,421 active cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 13:33 IST
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Nov 20, 2020 11:56 IST
Delhi records coldest November morning since 2006
Nov 20, 2020 14:07 IST
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
Nov 20, 2020 13:21 IST

latest news

All Mumbai schools to remain shut till December 31 in Mumbai: BMC
Nov 20, 2020 14:17 IST
Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi says cow slaughter ban coming soon
Nov 20, 2020 14:14 IST
19 stuck in snowfall rescued by Jammu-Kashmir police, Indian Army
Nov 20, 2020 14:12 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother slams Nikki Tamboli’s accusations
Nov 20, 2020 14:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.