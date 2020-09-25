Check all imported apple for quality: Orchardists

Apples are grown in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur districts and contribute around Rs 4,500 crore to the economy. (HT file)

Shimla Himachal Pradesh Progressive Growers Association has written a letter to the Central government demanding that officials must check 100% of shipments of apple and kiwi from Iran and Turkey for all insects and pests, before clearing these for sale. The letter adds that due to the sale of fruit in such shipments, there was potential threat of losses to fruit crop growers in the state.

Apples are grown in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur districts and contribute around Rs 4,500 crore to the economy. This year, growers have already suffered due to the lockdown, heavy rain and hailstorm and absence of labour force during the plucking season.

Imported apple from Iran and Turkey is the latest worry for growers as the price of their produce has witnessed a dip. Apple imports from these two countries started in August and will continue till October, giving tough competition to Himachal apples.

President, Progressive Growers Association, Lokinder Singh Bisht, claimed that in some apple shipments from Iran there was live presence of Cydia pomonella (codling moth), Aspidiotus nerii (acuba scale ) in kiwis and bacterial infection Pseudomonas viridiflava (bacterial leaf blight of tomato) and imports of such infected crop could potentially lead to losses.

He added good quality apple produced in Himachal was not getting a fair rate in the market, impacting returns. The imported apple is available between Rs 60 and Rs 70 per kg, while Himachal apple is being sold between Rs 120 and 150 per kg.

According to the data with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), apple import from Iran increased to 21,521 tonne in 2019-20, as compared to 7,020 tonne in 2017-18; while apple imports from Turkey increased to 32,289 tonne in 2019-20 tonne, compared to 7,500 tonne in 2017-18.