Cheema, Khaira seek judicial probe into granthi’s death

Sangrur A week after Lovepreet Singh, 22, a granthi at Gurdwara Sahib in Sehjra village of Barnala district, joined investigation before the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Chandigarh, on July 13 and was found dead at the Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Mohali, the same night, political leaders have sought a judicial probe into his death.

Raising the demand of a probe, both Punjab leader of opposition and Dirba MLA Harpal Singh Cheema and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, separately, visited Lovepreet’s village and met his family. Lovepreet belonged to Ratta Khera village near Lehragaga in Sangrur.

Police say that the NIA had summoned him as witness in a case of ‘sedition and Arms Act’ registered in Amritsar district. He had left behind a suicide note, saying he alone was responsible for his death.

Dirba MLA Cheema said, “It is suspicious that a man joins probe before the NIA and the next day, his body is recovered. Dalit families are being targeted in Punjab,” adding, “Lovepreet hailed from a poor dalit family.”

MLA Sukhpal Khaira said, “The suicide of Lovepreet is suspicious. Family claims there were marks of torture on his private body parts. The CM should order a judicial probe into the death of Lovepreet.” Lovepreet’s father Kewal Singh said, “I demand justice.”

Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg said, “I have received an application and the matter will be investigated.”