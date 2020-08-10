Sections
Home / Cities / Cheema pays surprise visit to covid ward at Faridkot medical college

Cheema pays surprise visit to covid ward at Faridkot medical college

Cheema, accompanied by Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, donned personal protective equipment (PPE) kit as they stepped into the covid ward

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Faridkot

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (HT File )

Faridkot Leader of opposition (LoP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday paid a surprise visit to covid-19 wards at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. His visit came after complaints of negligence in treatment. Cheema, accompanied by Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, donned a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit as they stepped into the covid ward. They both also spoke to patients to know their well-being.

“During my visit, I found that the arrangements at the Faridkot medical college and its covid wards are not up to the mark. There was no cleanliness and even the covid wards dirty,” he told the media.

He claimed that only interns and nurses were performing their duties in the medical college, while senior doctors did not even go inside the wards to check covid patients. People are also purchasing medicine from outside at higher rates, the hospital store does not have theses.

“I have visited Patiala and Amritsar government medical colleges and other government hospitals across the state over the past month. Even as cases are increasing every day, unfortunately, the state is not prepared at all to control the spike. The Congress government has failed to provide proper treatment to patients now, what will happen when cases will further increase,” he added. He also sought a vigilance probe into the death of an Abohar professor Parvinder Kamboj due to medical negligence of covid staff.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana to get carcass disposal plant by Dec: Minister Ashu
Aug 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Ludhiana reports 280 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours
Aug 10, 2020 22:40 IST
Semester fee row: Now, online classes at Panjab University to begin on September 1
Aug 10, 2020 22:39 IST
Ludhiana police bring in gangster Navi Buttar for questioning
Aug 10, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.