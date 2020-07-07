Chembur tops Mumbai’s Covid-19 fatality rate

At 8.3%, M-West ward, which covers the city’s eastern suburb of Chembur with localities namely Mahul and Tilak Nagar, reported the highest Covid-19 fatality rate among all 24 administrative wards, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) data as of July 4. Fatality rate is the percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 compared to the total cases. The city’s average fatality rate is 5.5% and the state’s average is 4.3%.

M-West ward has recorded 2,526 coronavirus cases and 212 deaths so far. It is followed by H-East ward, which covers areas of Bandra East and Khar, including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree. The ward has a fatality rate of 8.2%, with 3, 587 cases and 297 deaths. Fatality rate of Kurla-Sakinaka and Govandi Mankhurd wards is also high at 8.1% each. While Kurla has reported 4,257 cases and 349 deaths; Govandi-Mankhurd have recorded 3,273 Covid cases and 266 deaths. A fatality rate of 8% indicates eight deaths for every 100 cases in those wards.

Other wards with high fatality rate are G-North (Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim) with 7.3%, K-East ward (Andheri and Jogeshwari) with 6.2%. G-North ward has recorded 379 deaths, the highest number of deaths, followed by K-East ward with 351 deaths.

Meanwhile, areas with lower fatality rates are A ward (Churchgate-Nariman Point) with 2.5%, R-South ward (Kandivli) with 2.7% and T ward (Mulund) with 2.9%.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), said, “A major cause for concern is the delay in reporting of symptoms to the health centres. The first 24 hours after the start of symptoms are critical and immediate medical attention has proved to be helpful. However, there are many cases where patients do not tell their family members or do not seek medical treatment in time which should not be the case.”

Kakani said the ‘Save Lives’ strategy is in place to ensure a decrease in the overall fatality rate. “Firstly, categorisation of critical, moderate and mild patients is important. Treatment protocol includes more detailed monitoring and supervision of critical patients, including video surveillance by the head of the unit and head of the hospital. The protocol has been conveyed to all health units.”

On June 30, BMC launched ‘Save Lives’ to reduce the fatality rate. BMC had noted that several deaths occurred between 1am and 5am, often when serious and critical patients disconnect oxygen support and leave their beds to go to the toilet. They end up straining themselves and collapse. As part of the Save Lives strategy, the civic body decided to keep a bedpan for every bed and a commode near every four beds and instructed all healthcare staff to cooperate with patients who want to use the toilet at night. Several other such measures were introduced as part of the strategy for all health centres.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,200 cases, bringing the total case count to 85,724. The city saw 39 deaths, taking the toll to 4, 938. According to state’s data, a total of 57, 152 patients have been treated so far. The recovery rate is 67% and the doubling rate is 44 days. A total of 3.59 lakh tests have been done till Sunday. Meanwhile, Dharavi reported 11 new cases on Monday, taking the total to 2, 334.

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate 3,520 beds at Covid care centres on Tuesday. The CCCs are at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Mulund, an initiative of CIDCO with a bed capacity of 1700; a 900-bed dedicated Corona Health Center (DCHC) at Dahisar East in collaboration with Mumbai Metro; a dedicated Corona Hospital at Dahisar West with 108 intensive care units (ICU) beds, a dedicated Corona Health Center (DCHC) at Mahalaxmi Race Course with 700 beds, and the second phase of the Covid health centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, with 112 ICU beds.