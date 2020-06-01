Cherry sales plunge in Kashmir, growers demand minimum support price amid Covid-19 crisis

With low demand and deficient transport facilities crippling their business, cherry growers in Kashmir have appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir administration for a minimum support price.

Kashmir Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union(KFGDU) has assailed the administration for its ‘failure’ in providing adequate transport facilities during the lockdown as well as disregarding their request to provide minimum support price for the fruit.

“The union has also requested Lt Governor’s administration for consideration of minimum support prices of cherry at ₹100/kg so that the cherry growers of the valley who have constantly suffered heavy losses since 2014 floods may heave a sigh of relief. However, the administration did not pay any attention to the said proposal,” said Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman KFGDU, in a statement.

The cherry production in the valley is estimated to be 12,000 metric tonnes. Last year, the figure was around 11,700 metric tonnes.

Kashmir exports some 3,500 to 4000 metric tonnes of cherries to other states every year.

Despite the sizeable yield, farmers are a worried lot because of the lack of demand following the closure of markets and poor transportation facilities from farms to markets amid Covid-19 restrictions. They are getting a price of ₹45-50 per kg as against double the amount last year.

Basheer said that owing to the apprehension of the total damage of cherry crop this year, the cherry growers of the valley are staring at losses of crores of rupees with around 10 lakh families directly or indirectly connected with this industry.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole said that there was no past precedent for such demand or its fulfillment. “Is there an example that such a thing has happened in the past which we could emulate,” he said.

“Given the circumstances, the supply chain of every commodity is disrupted. Nevertheless, we are facilitating them,” he added.

Kashmir produces four types of cherries – Awwal Number, Double, Mishri and Makhmali.

Pole said that the admin was facilitating the transportation of the fruit to Delhi while Mumbai was a red zone. “Every day 5-7 trucks are going to major markets of Delhi. Although 70% of the supply of cherry goes to Mumbai the city is closed down,” he said.

The union said that the Canning Owners Association, which lifts the double cherry variety, is reluctant in view of the closure of canning factories and uncertainty of its marketing.

Pole said that they have given a nod to 20 canning units to start functioning. “The units will be opening and some 4000 metric tons will be used for canning,” Pole said.

Cherries are grown on an estimated 2,713 hectares in Kashmir and over the years, the production has increased. From 8,282 metric tonnes during 2016-17, the figure increased to 11,280 metric tonnes in 2017-18 and further to 11,789 metric tonnes in 2018-19.