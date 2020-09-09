Sections
Home / Cities / Chhattisgarh Covid-19 tally crosses 50K mark

Chhattisgarh Covid-19 tally crosses 50K mark

Chhattisgarh’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 50,000-mark and reached 50,114 with 2,545 fresh cases. The toll from the pandemic has gone up to 407 in the state, which now has...

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 15:16 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Chhattisgarh migrants board a special train in Ajmer, Rajasthan, to reach their native places, in June this year. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 50,000-mark and reached 50,114 with 2,545 fresh cases. The toll from the pandemic has gone up to 407 in the state, which now has 26,915 active cases.

According to state health department data, 24,388 samples are being tested per million population in the state and the number of new infections has grown by an average of 6% daily.

Also read: ndia’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh mark, Centre says 60% cases from five states alone

Around 40% of cases were reported from rural areas until August 30. “The number of cases in rural pockets has steadily increased in the last month,” a health department official said. “Initially the coronavirus outbreak was mostly limited to urban areas but the return of migrants led to an increase in cases in rural areas .”

Around 637,000 migrant labourers have returned to Chhattisgarh after losing their jobs due to the Covid-19 lockdown.



With 21,177 cases, the Raipur division is worst-hit by the pandemic in the state.

Health minister T S Singhdeo said there has been a spike in cases because of increased testing. “...by the end of September, we would start to see a decline in the cases.”

