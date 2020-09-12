Chhattisgarh: Door-to-door campaign to contain cybercrime

The Chhattisgarh police plan a statewide door-to-door campaign with the help of Cyber Dosts (friends), who will be trained at block and panchayat-levels to tackle cybercrimes. Training will be imparted first to personnel at every police station, who will then engage mostly students and local influencers. The campaign is likely to be launched next week.

“We will try to develop a chain of experts who will be called as Cyber Dosts across the state. This year, we will focus on colleges, schools, universities, and people at the block level. Selected people will be trained and then they will create awareness among the people around them. Next year we will try to reach the panchayats levels. The idea is to make cyber dosts in every locality and reduce cyber-related crimes which are mostly happening because of ignorance,” said Chhattisgarh police’s in charge of planning, RK Vij.

The Chhattisgarh police have recently opened five cyber police stations.

Vij said in each district, police teams will cover five schools and two colleges under their campaign. “Due to [Covid-19] lockdown, there has been an increase in internet activity and this is the reason why cybercrime has also increased. The people affected are from both rural and urban areas because the smartphones have also reached the remote parts of the state.”

In 2019, 237 cases of cybercrime were registered. The cases have increased to 300 until August this year.

Under the campaign, a pamphlet and poster drive will also be launched in every district. Police are also planning to make short videos for circulation to create awareness among the people.

“Cybercriminals have been... fraudulently asking bank account holders to reveal their credit/debit cards details, alluring online users to...provide bank details to withdraw award/lottery money, blocking Adhaar cards etc. Unfortunately, people fall into their trap despite various warning...,” Vij said.