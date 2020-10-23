Chhattisgarh government asks collectors to monitor onions prices

An analysis of prices of essential commodities in districts by the state-level Price Monitoring Cell indicated that there has been a rise in onion prices. (Representational photo/AP File)

To contain the rising prices of onions in the state, the Chhattisgarh government has directed all district collectors to monitor their availability and retail prices, officials said on Friday.

“An analysis of prices of essential commodities in districts by the state-level Price Monitoring Cell indicated that there has been a rise in onion prices and therefore the collectors have been told to contain the prices,” the state’s public relations department said in a press release. It added the collectors will also have to ensure that the wholesalers provide all details about the stocks of onions and prices on a daily basis.

The collectors have been asked to meet wholesalers and retailers and assess the availability and demand of onions and ensure their sufficient supply.