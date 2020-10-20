Sections
Chhattisgarh Governor asks state for reasons seeking 2-day special assembly session

The state government has proposed to call the special assembly session after Dussehra on October 27 and 28 in a bid to bring legislations to bypass the newly enacted three Central farm laws and the labour law

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:59 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Raipur

Governor of Chhattisgarh Anusuiya Uikey with Union home minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi earlier in September. (ANI)

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey has returned the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government’s proposal seeking to convene a two-day special session of the state legislative assembly on October 27 and 28. She has urged the state government to explicitly spell out the reasons behind holding the special session of the assembly amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

An official posted at Raj Bhawan said that the Governor Uikey wanted to know the topic of the special session of the assembly.

“The Governor wanted to know the topic since there was no mention of it in the state government’s proposal,” said the official.

The state government has proposed to call the special assembly session after Dussehra on October 27 and 28 in a bid to bring legislations to bypass the newly enacted three Central farm laws and the labour law to protect the interests of farmers and labourers in Chhattisgarh.



CM Baghel has taken exception to the Governor’s response.

He told media persons on Tuesday that “The Governor cannot prevent a government, which has full majority, to hold a special assembly session in the state…If the Governor has sought any query , we will share our response by this evening.”

However, Raj Bhavan authorities tried to downplay the incident and claimed that there was no conflict between the state government and the Governor.

“There is no conflict between the state government and the Governor,” added the official posted at Raj Bhavan.

