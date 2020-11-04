Chhattisgarh Police complete probe, submit charge sheet in minor girl’s rape case in 4 days

The Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday said that they have completed their probe into a 15-year-old girl’s alleged rape in Raigarh district and submitted a charge sheet four days after the assault was reported on October 30. One Guddu Paswan, 21, was arrested and booked for rape on the basis of the girl’s statement.

“After the arrest of the accused, we started investigating the case and within four days Punjipathara police submitted the charge sheet before a local court,” said police superintendent Santosh Kumar Singh. He said they have asked investigating officers to arrest the accused and file charge sheets after proper investigation as soon as possible in such cases. “...within a week, if possible, in all such cases.” Singh said they try to get the accused punished after speedy trials. “...police [are] trying to get victims’ compensations as soon as possible.”

In September, the Raigarh police submitted a charge sheet in a separate case involving a minor within five days.