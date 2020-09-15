Chhattisgarh police’s mobile app to provide online services

Sections
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:13 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

The police seek to bridge the gap between them and the public through the user-friendly app. (Representational Image)

Police have launched a mobile application (app) in Chhattisgarh in a bid to provide their services online to the people, who do not need to visit police stations amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The app, CG-COP, was launched by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday through which the public will have access to at least 14 types of online services without visiting police stations.

“The app developed by Chhattisgarh Police will bring the public closer and will also instil a faith in the law enforcing authority,” the CM said.

The police seek to bridge the gap between them and the public through the user-friendly app.



“Anyone can register an online complaint by using this app, report missing people, vehicles, share information and also check the status of a case,” said RK Vij, special director-general (planning and technical services), Chhattisgarh Police.

Vij said people could also locate their nearest police stations, seized vehicles, arrested and missing persons by the use of this app.

“The phone numbers of all the officers of a district in the state is also available in the app, which will come in handy for the public,” he added.

