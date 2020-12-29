Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Chhattisgarh ready to buy Nagarnar steel plant in Bastar, if disinvested

Chhattisgarh ready to buy Nagarnar steel plant in Bastar, if disinvested

State minister Ravindra Choubey said the land was acquired in Nagarnar for the plant and therefore people of the area had given their consent hoping that it will generate employment

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 11:16 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Representational image. (REUTERS)

The Chhattisgarh assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday backing the plans to purchase the National Mineral Development Corporation’s Nagarnar Steel Plant if the Centre disinvests it.

Speaking during the discussion over the resolution, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel urged the Centre against privatising the plant. “The central government has cleared the disinvestment... First, the demerger will take place before September 2021.” Bahel said his predecessor, Raman Singh, in 2017 wrote to the Centre opposing the disinvestment citing Maoist insurgency in the state. “Singh had said that tribes have given land for the public sector unit. Even the legal advisor of the central government had suggested no for the sale.”

Dharamlal Kaushik, the opposition leader in the House, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also raise the issue with Centre.

Also Read: 50 panchayat body representatives resign over 2 BSF camps in Chhattisgarh

State minister Ravindra Choubey said the land was acquired in Nagarnar for the plant and therefore people of the area had given their consent for it with a hope that it will generate indirect and direct employment. “But after knowing that the plant will be privatised, there is anger among local tribals,” he said.

An official said around 2,000 people are to be employed in the plant.

BJP lawmaker Ajay Chandrakar said the idea of disinvestment was introduced during the Congress’s rule at the Centre. He added during the disinvestment of Bharat Aluminium Company Limited in Korba district, then Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi had also proposed to the Centre that the state government will buy it.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
by Shishir Gupta
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
by Naresh Kamath
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Amitabh once tried to ‘replicate’ Michael Jackson: ‘What a failure I was!’
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘One of the most important hundreds in Indian cricket history’: Gavaskar
by hindustantimes.com
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Monday Musings: A dismal year for India, but even worse for Pune
by Yogesh Joshi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.