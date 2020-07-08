Sections
Home / Cities / Chided for being drunk at work, factory worker kills colleague in Ludhiana

Chided for being drunk at work, factory worker kills colleague in Ludhiana

Accused concocts story that victim was murdered by two visitors on Tuesday night, cracks during questioning by police.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Both the victim and the accused lived on the factory premises at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar near Sherpur Chowk. (Getty Images)

A 25-year-old factory worker strangled his colleague to death after he reprimanded him for coming to work drunk at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar near Sherpur Chowk on Tuesday night.

Police said after the crime, the accused, Ajay Kumar Paswan, called the police and concocted a story that his co-worker, Devendra Singh, alias Bachan, 47, was murdered by two unidentified men.

However, he cracked during questioning and confessed to the crime.

Police both Ajay and Devender hailed from Uttar Pradesh and lived on the premises of the sewing machine factory.



“Ajay called the police control room at 12.30am. When a police team reached the spot, Ajay said two men had come to meet Devendra on Tuesday night. They were talking to Devendra in his room, while he was playing games on his mobile phone in his room. After sometime, when he came out of the room, he found Devendra lying dead on the floor,” said inspector Amarjeet Singh, SHO at Division Number 6 police station.

However, the SHO said, the CCTV footage did not reflect any visitors, leading them to suspect Ajay’s claims.

When police grilled him, Ajay confessed to have murdered Devendra, as he scolded him for coming to work in an inebriated condition.

“On Tuesday night, Ajay started arguing with Devendra over the issue. In a fit of rage, he hit Devendra with a blunt object on his face. When he fell down, he strangled him to death,” said the SHO.

After he realised he will be arrested for murder, he concocted a story and called the police.

Ajay has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three daughters. They have been informed.

