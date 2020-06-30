Chief Khalsa Diwan passes budget of Rs 147 crore for 2020-21

The 117-year-old apolitical Sikh organisation Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) passed approximately Rs 147 crore budget for 2020-21 in the meetings of executive committee and General House, held through video conferencing on Tuesday.

In the presence of president Nirmal Singh, vice-president Inderbir Singh Nijjar said, “Rs 7 crore is allotted for construction of new CKD school on Ajnala Road, Rs 1.6 crore for Adarsh schools, Rs 20 lakh for Dharam Parchar, Rs 2 crore for upgrade of CKD rural schools, Rs 1 crore for development of Central Khalsa Orphanage and old age homes and other institutes, Rs 3 crore for purchase of more land, Rs 2 crore for construction of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School at Bhagatwala, Rs 50 lakh more for acquisition of land and Rs 80 lakh for construction of CKD school at Sur Singh has been reserved.”

“Apart from this, three badminton halls will also be constructed at Sri Guru Harkrishan International School, Ranjit Avenue,” he said.

Honorary secretary Swinder Singh Kathunangal read out the agenda while honorary secretary Surinder Singh presented the budget for 2020-21 after highlighting the budget for 2019-20.

He said the total revenue in 2019-20 was Rs 116 crore which is projected to increase to Rs 137.98 crore this year, an increase of Rs 21 crore over last year, which is 18.5%.

While last year the total expenditure was Rs 121 crore, in 2020-21 this expenditure is estimated to increase to Rs 147 crore, which is an indicator of progress, he said.

Kathunangal said that in the last financial year, CKD has successfully achieved the goal of equipping its CKD institutions with ultra-modern facilities and upgrading laboratories, libraries and new auditoriums with new technology and upgrade.

To fill vacancies of CKD members who have passed away, resigned or cannot attend the required number of meetings of General House, new members were approved to be appointed first in the executive committee, and then the General House, unanimously.