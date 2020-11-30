Chief minister Kejriwal appeals to Delhi residents to help protesting farmers

Arvind Kejriwal also urged the Centre to hold talks with protesting farmers at the earliest. (PTI)

Chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to Delhi residents and party workers to extend all help possible to the farmers protesting at the Capital’s Singhu and Tikri borders.

Kejriwal also urged the Centre to hold talks with protesting farmers at the earliest.

In a video message extending his greetings on Gurupurab, Kejriwal said, “On this occasion, I appeal to all Delhiites to do whatever they can for the protesting farmers in all possible ways.”

“I hope that the Centre holds talks with the farmers as soon as possible and agrees to their demands. The farmers are braving the cold and holding their protest. AAP volunteers, MLAs and members are helping the farmers in all possible ways, whether it is food, medical aid, water etc,” he added.

Following Kejriwal’s appeal, senior AAP leader and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha inspected the protest site at the Singhu border and distributed blankets. He said the DJB is ensuring the availability of drinking water for farmers protesting there.

“We have arranged for portable toilets at the back, and have also deployed an ambulance to arrange for medicines, first-aid, blood pressure checking facilities, and other treatments, etc for the farmers. The Delhi government and Delhiites welcome the farmers from across the country. The Central government should not make it a battle of their egos. The Centre should talk to the farmers without any conditions, listen to them, and accept their demands,” Chadha said.