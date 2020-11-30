Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Chief minister Kejriwal appeals to Delhi residents to help protesting farmers

Chief minister Kejriwal appeals to Delhi residents to help protesting farmers

In a video message extending his greetings on Gurupurab, Kejriwal said, “On this occasion, I appeal to all Delhiites to do whatever they can for the protesting farmers in all possible ways.”

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 00:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal also urged the Centre to hold talks with protesting farmers at the earliest. (PTI)

Chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to Delhi residents and party workers to extend all help possible to the farmers protesting at the Capital’s Singhu and Tikri borders.

Kejriwal also urged the Centre to hold talks with protesting farmers at the earliest.

In a video message extending his greetings on Gurupurab, Kejriwal said, “On this occasion, I appeal to all Delhiites to do whatever they can for the protesting farmers in all possible ways.”

“I hope that the Centre holds talks with the farmers as soon as possible and agrees to their demands. The farmers are braving the cold and holding their protest. AAP volunteers, MLAs and members are helping the farmers in all possible ways, whether it is food, medical aid, water etc,” he added.

Following Kejriwal’s appeal, senior AAP leader and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha inspected the protest site at the Singhu border and distributed blankets. He said the DJB is ensuring the availability of drinking water for farmers protesting there.

“We have arranged for portable toilets at the back, and have also deployed an ambulance to arrange for medicines, first-aid, blood pressure checking facilities, and other treatments, etc for the farmers. The Delhi government and Delhiites welcome the farmers from across the country. The Central government should not make it a battle of their egos. The Centre should talk to the farmers without any conditions, listen to them, and accept their demands,” Chadha said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to hold talks with farmers today as protests intensify
Dec 01, 2020 05:46 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 01, 2020 03:11 IST
November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data
Dec 01, 2020 04:27 IST
MPs want more checks on govt
Dec 01, 2020 03:22 IST

latest news

Taliban-Afghan government agreement marred by document’s wording
Dec 01, 2020 06:05 IST
Wisconsin confirms Joe Biden as winner following recount
Dec 01, 2020 06:02 IST
Americans face new coronavirus restrictions after Thanksgiving
Dec 01, 2020 05:55 IST
Boris Johnson defends ‘tough’ England tiers to buy time for Covid vaccines
Dec 01, 2020 05:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.