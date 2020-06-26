Chikhali residents protest against formation of isolation wards in housing society

Pune: The Gharkul society residents in Chikhali have again objected to the administration’s decision to set up Covid-19 isolation wards in their society.

The residents had protested in March when Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) put up a quarantine facility in the residential zone.

On Thursday, residents staged protest in front of their society.

“PCMC constructed buildings under the low house scheme projects. Many are occupied and those vacant will be turned into isolation wards,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer of PCMC.

The civic administration okayed the option of home quarantine for residents with asymptomatic signs or mild fever after a surge in positive cases was reported last week.

PCMC will turn four buildings in Gharkul Society — D5, D6, D7 and D8 — into isolation wards. There are 42 houses in one building and 168 units in total. Till June 26, 336 fans, 168 water geysers and 1,160 bulbs have been fitted in the isolation wards.

“Why PCMC wants to set up isolation wards in our building. We have senior citizens as residents and all are worried about contracting the virus,” a Gharkul society resident said requesting anonymity.

“Residents are concerned about virus spread, but we need centres to quarantine patients. All safety measures are in place,” said Salve.

As of Thursday, till 5 pm, PCMC has reported a total of 2,262 Covid-19 cases. Those cured are 1,326 and 896 are undergoing treatment. The virus has claimed 39 residents in PCMC.

On June 9, residents of Anandnagar in Chinchwad staged protest against containment restrictions and damaged police vehicles.