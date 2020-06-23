Chit fund scam: Seven booked for duping people of ₹2.75 crore in Himachal

Sections
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Police on Tuesday booked seven people, including two from Fazilka of Punjab, for duping residents of Himachal Pradesh of ₹2.75 crore in a chit fund scam.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan said a case was registered under Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (act done in furtherance of common intention) on a complaint filed by assistant registrar of co-operative society Pratyush Chauhan on June 21.

The accused were identified as Sucharu Bedi, Tamanna Bedi and Anmol, residents of Fazilka, Punjab; Manish Guleria and Ritika Sood of Dharamshala, Amit Kumar of Pathiyar village and Rakesh Kumar of Garh Sukkar of Kangra.

In a ponzi scam, fraudsters lure people to invest small amounts of money in schemes, offering alluring rate of return. Such schemes usually target gullible investors and in this specific scheme, investors were promised 19% interest rate.



The scam was run under the name of Sarv Manglam Cooperative Society Non-Trading Company, which is registered in Dharamshala.

The investors filed complaints against the company management after they stopped getting returns around 10 months ago. The accused made lame excuses to repay the money and closed the social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the registrar cooperative society has seized bank accounts of the company and a complete audit is being done.

As per sources, total investments may be more than ₹5 crore.

