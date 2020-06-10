‘Chitte wali bhabhi’ lands in police net in Ludhiana

Parminder Kaur, infamously known as ‘Chitte wali bhabhi’, in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Accused of drug-peddling and attempted murder, the woman, Parminder Kaur of Daba, infamous as ‘Chitte wali Bhabhi’, landed in police net on Tuesday.

Her husband and an accomplice of the woman had already been arrested for opening fire on protesters in Daba on May 11.

Parminder Kaur was arrested after the Daba police recovered 8gm heroin from her possession. The woman is already facing trial in cases of drug-peddling and attempt to murder registered against her in December 2018.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city-4) Jaskianjit Singh Teja said the police had been conducting raids for the arrest of the accused, but she had been eluding the police.

On Monday, the police got a tip-off that the woman was present at her home. Following the information, the police arrested her.

He added her husband Sunil Kumar was arrested on May 12 in an attempt to murder case. Her brother Harpreet Singh is also facing trial in a drug peddling case.

Nirvair Singh, 55, of Gurbachan Nagar of Daba, had lodged an FIR against the accused that he, along with his accomplices, had opened fire on him on May 11 and one of the bullets had hit him in his back.