Sections
Home / Cities / ‘Chitte wali bhabhi’ lands in police net in Ludhiana

‘Chitte wali bhabhi’ lands in police net in Ludhiana

Parminder Kaur was arrested after the Daba police recovered 8gm heroin from her possession; she is already facing trial in cases of drug-peddling and attempt to murder registered against her in December 2018

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Parminder Kaur, infamously known as ‘Chitte wali bhabhi’, in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Accused of drug-peddling and attempted murder, the woman, Parminder Kaur of Daba, infamous as ‘Chitte wali Bhabhi’, landed in police net on Tuesday.

Her husband and an accomplice of the woman had already been arrested for opening fire on protesters in Daba on May 11.

Parminder Kaur was arrested after the Daba police recovered 8gm heroin from her possession. The woman is already facing trial in cases of drug-peddling and attempt to murder registered against her in December 2018.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city-4) Jaskianjit Singh Teja said the police had been conducting raids for the arrest of the accused, but she had been eluding the police.



On Monday, the police got a tip-off that the woman was present at her home. Following the information, the police arrested her.

He added her husband Sunil Kumar was arrested on May 12 in an attempt to murder case. Her brother Harpreet Singh is also facing trial in a drug peddling case.

Nirvair Singh, 55, of Gurbachan Nagar of Daba, had lodged an FIR against the accused that he, along with his accomplices, had opened fire on him on May 11 and one of the bullets had hit him in his back.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Driver of Fazilka MLA arrested for killing man on motorcycle in road mishap
Jun 10, 2020 01:08 IST
Migrant workers must be sent home in 15 days, says Supreme Court
Jun 10, 2020 01:05 IST
Architecture students oppose plan to hold exams online
Jun 10, 2020 01:02 IST
Scrap fee hike or face action, Maharashtra education department tells schools
Jun 10, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.