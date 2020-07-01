Sections
Home / Cities / Christians in J&K demand equal share in govt schemes

Christians in J&K demand equal share in govt schemes

In an emergency meeting held here, association chairman Nassir Masih alleged that the UT administration has been sidelining the community from various government schemes.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Christian Minority Welfare Association on Wednesday alleged neglect in various spheres of life and demanded equal share in government schemes.

In an emergency meeting held here, association chairman Nassir Masih alleged that the UT administration has been sidelining the community from various government schemes.

Masih claimed that the list of beneficiaries under self employment loan scheme recently issued by the SC, ST and OBC Corporation has totally ignored the community. He also alleged that even the basic rights were denied to Christians in J&K and they were ill-treated.

President of the association Michael Wazir said Christians make up less than 3% of the population in J&K. “We have a feeling of being systematically sidelined from getting the benefits of government quotas meant for minority communities. The UT administration is expected to promote the interests of the weaker sections,” he said.



He appealed lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu to give due consideration to genuine issues of the Christian community and issue necessary directions to the authorities concerned

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Join movement for restoration of statehood to J&K: Panthers to political parties
Jul 01, 2020 17:49 IST
Christians in J&K demand equal share in govt schemes
Jul 01, 2020 17:47 IST
After clashes, UK to offer citizenship to Hong Kong residents
Jul 01, 2020 17:47 IST
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana schools set to reopen from July 27
Jul 01, 2020 17:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.