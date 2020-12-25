Christmas cheer for Ludhiana students through carols, virtual party

The Covid-19 pandemic has dampened the Christmas celebrations everywhere, but private schools in Ludhiana kept the festive cheer alive on digital platforms.

The majority of schools conducted online sessions for students and asked them to participate in different activities to celebrate the festival.

Several private schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education organised online theme-based parties, sang carols, decorated Christmas trees, screened a movie on Jesus Christ, prepared cakes, made craft articles to celebrate the occasion.

The students shared their enthralling pictures and videos of performing various activities with their class in charge.

At Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, Ludhiana, the authorities organised virtual Christmas celebrations with great fervour and vivacity. The students of pre-nursery to Class 8 participated in activities such as X-Mas tree decoration, Christmas mask craft, card making activity, etc.

A Class 3 student Anvi said, “I enjoyed participating in the activities and was happy that the school authorities came up with the idea of celebrating Christmas virtually with the students.”

While students of Classes 1 and 2 of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road showed a lot of enthusiasm in celebrating Christmas online. The boundless joy of celebrating the festival virtually was visible on the faces of the children and they displayed their talent by participating in different activities. School principal, Vandna Shahi said, “The theme-based virtual party was a big hit among students in which they danced and participated in fun-filled activities.”

During the Covid times, the celebration of this festival brought cheer and charm among students of HVM Convent Senior Secondary School. Children decorated their Christmas tree with bells, stars, lights and teachers celebrated the festival during an online session. Children wore colourful attires, decorated Christmas trees at their home, and sang songs with their teachers.