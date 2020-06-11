Sections
CICU delegation meet ADC over issues related to bank loans

The issues raised by the delegation include delay in releasing Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Ltd loans to MSMEs, failure of banks in releasing collateral-free loans to the sector among others

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

A delegation of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) on Thursday met additional deputy commissioner (ADC) (development) Amrit Singh to discuss the issues related to the banking sector.

The issues which were raised by the delegation include delay in releasing Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Ltd (MUDRA) loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), the lackadaisical approach of banks in sanctioning an additional 20% limits as advised by the government, failure of banks in releasing collateral-free loans to the MSME sector among others.

CICU president, Upkar Singh Ahuja and general secretary, Pankaj Sharma said, “The industry is moving through a tough phase and these issues related to banks are increasing problems for us. We have also demanded that the banks should charge a minimum rate of interest at this time of crisis. The ADC has assured that our grievances would be resolved a MUDRA camp would also be organised in the CICU office soon.”

Representatives of different banks including State Bank of India, National Bank, Bank of Baroda among others, were also present in the city.



