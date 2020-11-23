Sections
Home / Cities / CICU signs pact with Ludhiana college to promote skill development

CICU signs pact with Ludhiana college to promote skill development

Under this initiative, workshops will be organised to promote innovation, optimisation, resource penetration and other allied issues.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With an aim to bridge the gap between the industry and educational institutes to promote skill development, the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Guru Nanak Dev Polytechnic College (GNDPC).

Under this initiative, workshops will be organised to promote innovation, optimisation, resource penetration and other allied issues. Also, the educational institutes will be able to know about the needs of the industry and skills will be developed in that direction only.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja said, “The MoU has been signed to bridge the gap between industry and academia. It will help the institutes to understand the needs of the industry and to solve specific technical industrial problems. CICU experts will mentor and guide the institute to improve the quality of education/training and also set up a collaborative working group, which will provide policy direction.

Principal of Guru Nanak Dev Polytechnic College, Ludhiana, Surinder Singh Ubhi said that CICU and GNDPC will work together on preparing young entrepreneurs from the community, so as to address problems relevant to changing technological needs including design, development, skill enhancement, implementation and review of curriculum and resource materials.

